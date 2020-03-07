Global  

Trump loyalist Mark Meadows named new chief of staff

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
President Trump announced that he was replacing his chief of staff for the third time via Twitter on Friday night. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been named envoy to Northern Ireland, while Trump loyalist Representative Mark Meadows will assume the role. Weijia Jiang reports on the latest White House shake-up from Florida, where Mr. Trump is spending the weekend.
News video: Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff

 President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with Mark Meadows [Video]Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with Mark Meadows

President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump..

Mulvaney Is Out: Trump Replaces Acting Chief of Staff With Mark Meadows! [Video]Mulvaney Is Out: Trump Replaces Acting Chief of Staff With Mark Meadows!

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been replaced with Rep. Mark Meadows. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the president’s decision.

Trump names Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney appointed special envoy for Northern Ireland

Trump announced the reshuffle on Twitter in a series of tweets on Friday.
Trump says lawmaker Meadows to become White House chief of staff

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows will become White House chief of staff.
