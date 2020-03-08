Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation she'll be his VP pick

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., sparked vice-presidential speculation Saturday when she said she was joining Joe Biden’s “ticket” -- in an apparent slip of the tongue during a campaign rally for the former vice president in Michigan. 👓 View full article



6 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published Klobuchar Corrects Herself After Mentioning Biden Ticket 00:47 On Saturday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigned for Joe Biden in Grand Rapids when she corrected herself after saying she was joining his ticket, Esme Murphy reports (0:47). WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning – Mar. 8, 2020