Klobuchar 'ticket' slip-up at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation she'll be his VP pick

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., sparked vice-presidential speculation Saturday when she said she was joining Joe Biden’s “ticket” -- in an apparent slip of the tongue during a campaign rally for the former vice president in Michigan.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Klobuchar Corrects Herself After Mentioning Biden Ticket

Klobuchar Corrects Herself After Mentioning Biden Ticket 00:47

 On Saturday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigned for Joe Biden in Grand Rapids when she corrected herself after saying she was joining his ticket, Esme Murphy reports (0:47). WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning – Mar. 8, 2020

