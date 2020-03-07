Global  

Inslee on Trump coronavirus feud: 'I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and instead praised the help Vice President Mike Pence and the federal government has given him in battling the contagion.
News video: Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine

Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine 02:50

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report produced by Jonah Green.

