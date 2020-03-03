Ted Cruz to stay at home after 'brief' interaction with coronavirus patient at CPAC
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, issued a statement Sunday revealing that he had interacted with an attendee at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who had tested positive for the coronavirus --and as a result, he'll stay at home until two weeks have passed since the encounter.
An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort Washington, Maryland, just outside the District of Columbia. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and...