Ted Cruz to stay at home after 'brief' interaction with coronavirus patient at CPAC

Sunday, 8 March 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, issued a statement Sunday revealing that he had interacted with an attendee at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who had tested positive for the coronavirus --and as a result, he'll stay at home until two weeks have passed since the encounter.
News video: Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:35

 An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort Washington, Maryland, just outside the District of Columbia. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and...

Ted Cruz to self-isolate after contact with person infected with coronavirus

Senator Ted Cruz will self-quarantine in his Texas home after a person he had a "brief conversation and a handshake" with at the recent CPAC conference tested...
New Zealand Herald

Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He 'Briefly Interacted' With CPAC Coronavirus Patient

Ted Cruz has voluntarily placed himself in quarantine at his home after learning that he had "briefly interacted" with the CPAC attendee who has coronavirus.
Mediaite

