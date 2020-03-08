News Brief: Coronavirus, Oil Prices Plunge, 6 Democratic Primaries

Monday, 9 March 2020 () After delays, testing for the coronavirus ramps up in the U.S. Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices — in part due to coronavirus. And, six states vote Tuesday in the latest Democratic presidential primaries.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
