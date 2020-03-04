Global  

Democratic U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020
U.S. Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
 U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

