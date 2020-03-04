Tweeter-in-Chief RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Democratic U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod https://t.co/bkgzl8lr3V 3 minutes ago Politomix Democratic U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod https://t.co/G8ShnHXF1v https://t.co/yn3YTMjIn0 4 minutes ago Tweeter-in-Chief RT @ferminfini: "Democratic U.S. Senator Booker Endorses Biden for 2020 Presidential Nod" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/gpVYXiwrZr 5 minutes ago Connie Jo brewer RT @CraigCaplan: NJ Senator & former Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for President. 6 minutes ago Tweeter-in-Chief RT @mtlgazette: U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod https://t.co/5PnEs6XqnC https://t.co/z04cnzFP3i 6 minutes ago Montreal Gazette U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod https://t.co/5PnEs6XqnC https://t.co/z04cnzFP3i 16 minutes ago Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersPolitics: Democratic U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod https://t.co/eIyB33xeQm https://t.co/mQYDCD5OvS 24 minutes ago Fermin Finizio "Democratic U.S. Senator Booker Endorses Biden for 2020 Presidential Nod" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/gpVYXiwrZr 27 minutes ago