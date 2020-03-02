President Trump Has Consistently Downplayed Threat Of Coronavirus
Monday, 9 March 2020 () President Trump has consistently been suggesting that concerns over coronavirus are overblown, suggesting news media and Democrats are trying to inflame the situation, with little scientific basis.
President Trump has accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus, while Democrats are blasting the administration's handling of the epidemic. What impact will all of this have on the 2020 race? GOP insider Alex Vogel joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in.
Michael Bloomberg clapped back at President Trump’s response to the growing coronavirus threat on Monday, tweeting that aides within the Trump administration... The Wrap Also reported by •FOXNews.com •SBS