22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Maria Celéste Ochoa Yoc de Ramírez died after six months in ICE custody.
Tweets about this

richardhench

richard hench Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody https://t.co/oAj3rgk1Mk 9 minutes ago

LadyDee82955

Dee Huff Inhumane to hold an asylum-seeker for 6 months when she was ill!!! >:( EVIL!!!!! >:( Guatemalan asylum-s… https://t.co/YDypZf8edu 12 minutes ago

Kenneth53067341

Kenneth Lowe 22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody https://t.co/6YSvJd66y5. What disease did he dye of ? Did… https://t.co/NuQvCoVWlq 18 minutes ago

re7382

Rene R Rentie 22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody; 8th death since October https://t.co/zEN4o7lJVl 28 minutes ago

TimSullivan11

Tim Sullivan RT @CBSNews 22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody; 8th death since October. #RGV… https://t.co/bbZKEoVK9h 30 minutes ago

710KURV

710 KURV RT @CBSNews 22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody; 8th death since October. #RGV… https://t.co/u6Fz4lytXN 30 minutes ago

Scholarly1

The Scholar RT @CBSNews: 22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody; 8th death since October https://t.co/RL0OcLfYbR https://t.co/KSOUehg… 30 minutes ago

liz_warthen

Liz'sDog Pac RT @CBSNews: 22-year-old Guatemalan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody https://t.co/1wD5OebG14 https://t.co/A6832Eabjo 1 hour ago

