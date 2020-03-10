Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials

Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials

NPR Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Judges ordered that Democratic members of Congress may see evidence the Justice Department wanted to keep sealed. The government is expected to appeal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Court orders DOJ to turn over secret Mueller docs to Congress

In a divided 2-1 ruling, an appeals court ruled the Justice Department must disclose redacted grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee.
CBS News

Appeals court upholds ruling allowing House Dems to obtain secret Mueller probe grand jury materials

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld a ruling that allows House Democrats to view secret grand jury information from Robert Mueller’s Russia probe...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Evasabe

Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow RT @nprpolitics: The DC Circuit Court ruled in favor of the House Judiciary Committee in its fight for materials from the Mueller report.… 6 minutes ago

JohnLiffiton

John Liffiton RT @NPR: Judge Judith Rogers ruled Tuesday that the district court controls the Mueller investigation grand jury records — not the executiv… 7 minutes ago

old_bitchmoe

Maureen McNab 🇨🇦 RT @ArnoJaeger: Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials https://t.co/9R9EV72sHs 1 hour ago

brad_warfield

SmoothWoody Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials https://t.co/gd4WJHSCkU Only reason trump… https://t.co/AaHuLme43V 1 hour ago

ClubCabeza

Steve Cabeza NPR: Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials. https://t.co/JvHA3lw1iV via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

ArnoJaeger

It’s a Beautiful Morning Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials https://t.co/9R9EV72sHs 2 hours ago

595moore

leighton moore Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials - NPR https://t.co/zJLY4N9FxY via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

littlebitsnbob4

LibertyCats 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Federal Court Sides With House In Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Materials https://t.co/b9zmbHiXgu 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.