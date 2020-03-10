Global  

Trump meets with GOP lawmakers on proposed payroll tax cut amid coronavirus concerns

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
President Trump met with Republicans on Capitol Hill to discuss a proposed payroll tax cut to help add an economic stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss the plan.
 Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the news of an economic stimulus plan for workers affected by the coronavirus, proposed by the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

Markets Rebound Slightly Tuesday After Dow's Biggest Drop In History [Video]Markets Rebound Slightly Tuesday After Dow's Biggest Drop In History

The federal government scrambled to minimize the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus as financial markets fell off a cliff on Monday, with President Trump convening his top economic..

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil rebounds from worst loss since 1991 amid stimulus hopes

Oil rebounds from worst loss since 1991 amid stimulus hopesOil rebounded from its worst loss since 1991 on speculation that potential U.S. tax cuts may shield the market against the coronavirus and a price feud between...
Trump Cannot Be Trusted With A Social Security Payroll Tax Cut – OpEd

President Trump is proposing a temporary cut in the Social Security payroll tax as part of an economic stimulus package to offset the impact of the coronavirus....
