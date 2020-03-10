Global  

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancel rallies over coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are battling out for six states in today’s primary but the coronavirus outbreak is causing both candidates to cancel their rallies. Ed O’Keefe reports.
News video: Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns

Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns 02:51

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan [Video]Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden abruptly canceled scheduled rallies Tuesday night in Cleveland amid concerns...
Seattle Times

Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden Both Cancel Cleveland Rallies Set For Tonight

Both of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden‘s rallies in Cleveland, Ohio have been cancelled. Campaign communications directors Mike Casca and Kate Bedingfield issued...
Just Jared

agada1

sandra RT @shaunking: Was just told that some Democratic insiders are trying to see if they can completely cancel all future debates between Joe B… 48 seconds ago

marialr_

Lulu by the sea RT @DrJillStein: Let's hope DNC doesn't cancel the debate & Bernie Sanders exposes Biden for all America to see: his empty corporate platfo… 55 seconds ago

ROCKONOHIO

ROCK ON OHIO 🇺🇸 RT @ROCKONOHIO: Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns #Cleveland #Ohio https://t.co/3Bg3AxycAL 2 minutes ago

xo_neni

Annette ❤️ RT @nowandben: Bernie Sanders IS the safe choice. Let’s compare with Trump + Biden. Thanks: @krystalball @shaunking @KyleKulinski @Harpre… 4 minutes ago

WelshPatriot74

♊Gemini74🙏🏻+++🙏🏼⭐⭐⭐🙏 RT @epacheco255: Both @JoeBiden and Crazy @BernieSanders should do America a favor and disappear from politics altogether. They are unfit… 5 minutes ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News Sanders, Biden cancel rallies as coronavirus fears haunt the campaign trail https://t.co/vo0caVmHpp 6 minutes ago

postbiological

BetterThanHumanity RT @allinwithchris: Sanders, Biden cancel rallies because of coronavirus fears. https://t.co/qjslHYTrmk #inners 10 minutes ago

juliosees

Julius Cabrera cnnbrk: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancel rallies scheduled for tonight in Cleveland over coronavirus concerns. F… https://t.co/1x2sUd2hF9 12 minutes ago

