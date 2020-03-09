Global  

Michigan officials say complete primary results won’t be released until Wednesday afternoon

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Full primary results from Michigan – the biggest prize of the six states holding primaries on Tuesday – won’t be tabulated, at the earliest, until mid-afternoon on Wednesday.
News video: Metro Detroit voters flock to polls for presidential primary

Metro Detroit voters flock to polls for presidential primary 02:07

 Secretary of State in Michigan says primary results are not expected until Wednesday.

