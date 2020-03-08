Global  

Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with polls in pivotal Michigan closing soon

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden will easily win the primary contests in Mississippi and Missouri, Fox News projects, building on the former vice president's momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago. 
News video: Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on Super Tuesday. According to Reuters, Biden’s campaign said he raised about $22 million in five...

Business Insider reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in polls. Biden is seeing his highest satisfaction numbers among Democratic voters this entire cycle. Voters have turned on..

Local Democrats believe candidates should focus on health care, unity and gun violence to win Missouri voters.

Joe Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri primaries

Former-vice president extends lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race
Biden projected to win Mississippi, Missouri as polls start to close in mini Super Tuesday primaries

Joe Biden is projected to score decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to rival Democratic presidential candidate Bernie...
