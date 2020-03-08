Biden projected to win Mississippi and Missouri primaries, with polls in pivotal Michigan closing soon
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Joe Biden will easily win the primary contests in Mississippi and Missouri, Fox News projects, building on the former vice president's momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago.
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on Super Tuesday. According to Reuters, Biden’s campaign said he raised about $22 million in five...