New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar sentenced to year in prison

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A New York man who threatened to assault and murder Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., last year has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Man sentenced to one year in prison for threatening Ilhan Omar

Prosecutors said Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. told a staffter "back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her."
CBS News

Daytona Beach Bike Week motorcycle crash kills 3, investigators say

A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from New York state, and a 65-year-old man from Missouri were killed in a motorcycle crash during Daytona Beach...
FOXNews.com


