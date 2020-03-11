Andrew Yang endorses Biden for president: 'The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee'

JCN Yang endorses Biden, but has a message for Bernie supporters https://t.co/7boveWoDpF 4 seconds ago Joneslocker RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden's night so far: - He wins Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri - Andrew Yang endorses him - Biden is the de fac… 7 seconds ago Mimi Khan RT @johnlundin: Andrew Yang: “Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I’ve always said that I’m going to support whoever the nominee… 12 seconds ago Jeremy 🎆 RT @MSNBC: Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden: "The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee" https://t.co/fd6pWJiihJ 17 seconds ago happysnarkygal2 Former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden's presidential run - Reuters https://t.co/FJIG62O7Cx 44 seconds ago Ava Williams RT @politico: Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president tonight, joining the flock of recent opponents now backing the former VP for the… 1 minute ago #IWillNotYield 🇺🇲 #DemCastCO RT @thehill: Andrew Yang: "I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden... The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party toge… 1 minute ago Tiger Koehn RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS (CNN): Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden 2 minutes ago