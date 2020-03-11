Global  

Andrew Yang endorses Biden for president: 'The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee'

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Andrew Yang became the latest former 2020 candidate to announce their endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.
News video: Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:20

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...

Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states [Video]Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the..

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win [Video]Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders. Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’..

Do The ‘Math’ — Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden For President After Wins In Michigan, Mississippi And Missouri

'The math says...'
Daily Caller

Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden

Yang joins 10 of Biden's former challengers who endorsed the former vice president.
CBS News

CharlieMMAFAN

JCN Yang endorses Biden, but has a message for Bernie supporters https://t.co/7boveWoDpF 4 seconds ago

Rosywillow

Joneslocker RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden's night so far: - He wins Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri - Andrew Yang endorses him - Biden is the de fac… 7 seconds ago

Vamp_428

Mimi Khan RT @johnlundin: Andrew Yang: “Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I’ve always said that I’m going to support whoever the nominee… 12 seconds ago

atlaintika

Jeremy 🎆 RT @MSNBC: Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden: "The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee" https://t.co/fd6pWJiihJ 17 seconds ago

happysnarkygal2

happysnarkygal2 Former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden's presidential run - Reuters https://t.co/FJIG62O7Cx 44 seconds ago

AvaWill7

Ava Williams RT @politico: Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president tonight, joining the flock of recent opponents now backing the former VP for the… 1 minute ago

HeyIrish

#IWillNotYield 🇺🇲 #DemCastCO RT @thehill: Andrew Yang: "I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden... The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party toge… 1 minute ago

TigerKoehn

Tiger Koehn RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS (CNN): Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden 2 minutes ago

