Trump says Warren, Democrat Party ‘destroyed’ Sanders’ campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders would be well on his way to the Democratic nomination if the Democrat Party didn't work with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hamstring his campaign by staying in the race until after Super Tuesday, President Trump said in a tweet early Wednesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources How GOP Senators Cotton, Scott Are Multitasking In Campaign Ad Run



Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is up for reelection in November. According to Politico, he launched a typical pro-Trump, anti-Democrat TV ad this week. What was very atypical was that it.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan



Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president, following a growing trend among former presidential contenders. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have all endorsed Biden. Yang.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump says Warren 'singlehandedly destroyed' Sanders' campaign President Trump on Monday blamed Elizabeth Warren for having “singlehandedly destroyed” Bernie Sanders’ second presidential bid, claiming that if she had...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



Elizabeth Warren Is Unlikely to Endorse Bernie Sanders. Here’s Why. Though Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders agree on many progressive issues, her campaign has highlighted a rift over how they build political coalitions. And she...

NYTimes.com 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this