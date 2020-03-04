Global  

Joe Biden Extends His Delegate Lead Over Bernie Sanders

NPR Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Scott Detrow and Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California about the status of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign now that six more states have voted.
News video: Biden Solidifies Leads In Key States

Biden Solidifies Leads In Key States 00:30

 Joe Biden has opened up an 11 point lead nationally against Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Presidential nomination. Biden is leading in key states needed secure the nomination. According to Newsweek, Biden has a 21 point lead in Michigan, which holds its primary March 10th. The Hill reports...

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan [Video]Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

Democratic Primary Enters 'Big Tuesday' In 6 States

Six states hold presidential primary contests today, with Joe Biden looking to build a big lead and Bernie Sanders looking to keep his campaign hopes alive.
Biden grabs the delegate lead, and it's going to be hard for Sanders to catch him

Biden grabs the delegate lead, and it's going to be hard for Sanders to catch him
