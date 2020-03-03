Global  

Michael Moore says Sanders' revolution may have been too much for 'demoralized' voters who want Trump out

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Filmmaker Michael Moore, a Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter, Tuesday evening said that asking “demoralized” Democratic voters who just want President Trump out of the White House to support the dramatic political and economic changes promised by the senator may have been too much for them.  
