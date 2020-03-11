Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Amidst Coronavirus Concerns
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the leading contenders for Democratic ticket for presidential race, were forced to suspend their primary campaign rallies in Cleveland Tuesday night over coronavirus fears. Sanders' rally was scheduled to be held in Huntington Convention Center, while Biden was to rally at Cuyahoga Community College. All the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio were reported in
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...