Hundreds of Chinese migrants detained at US border amid coronavirus-tied travel ban
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Since officials first reported the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in late December and the United States imposed a travel ban for those entering from China, border patrol agents have detained 333 Chinese nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally, according to Department of Homeland Security data obtained by Fox News.
Moments before announcing a ban on all travel from Europe as the number of coronavirus cases in the US balloons to nearly 1,300, Donald Trump appears to have... Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •Reuters India •USATODAY.com