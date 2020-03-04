Global  

Hundreds of Chinese migrants detained at US border amid coronavirus-tied travel ban

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Since officials first reported the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in late December and the United States imposed a travel ban for those entering from China, border patrol agents have detained 333 Chinese nationals attempting to enter the United States illegally, according to Department of Homeland Security data obtained by Fox News.
