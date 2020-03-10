House to move on coronavirus-related stimulus package, but Hoyer says payroll tax cut a nonstarter
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () A stimulus package bill meant to boost the economy amid coronavirus fears will be introduced on the floor of the House Wednesday, but seems unlikely to include a temporary halt to the payroll tax that the Trump administration has been touting.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other "very major" stimulus moves to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but details of his plan remain unclear. Conway G. Gittens has more.
Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the..