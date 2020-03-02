Global  

U.S. Senate Republican delays vote on subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he would delay a committee vote on whether to issue a subpoena in an investigation of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden.
 Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reportedly cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a subpoena targeting Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

