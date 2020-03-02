U.S. Senate Republican delays vote on subpoena in Hunter Biden probe
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he would delay a committee vote on whether to issue a subpoena in an investigation of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden.
Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reportedly cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a subpoena targeting Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.
During an interview on Fox News, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tried to criticize Hunter Biden for using his father to get ahead in the world, even though everything he said could be applied to President..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17Published