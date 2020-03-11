Global  

U.S. House leaders unveil coronavirus bill; Capitol tours suspended

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while officials suspended public tours through the Capitol building.
U.S. Capitol tours suspended as House leaders speed coronavirus bill

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday rushed to advance a broad package of proposals to help Americans battle the coronavirus outbreak, as...
Reuters

Lawmakers consider a temporary halt to visitors in the Capitol

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said halting tours of the U.S. Capitol is something under consideration due to the spread of the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com


