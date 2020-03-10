Global  

Coronavirus: Trevor Mallard cancels Speaker's Tour amid growing Covid-19 uncertainty

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Trevor Mallard cancels Speaker's Tour amid growing Covid-19 uncertaintyTrevor Mallard has canned the annual Speaker's Tour amid the growing uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic.The Speaker of the House was set to take at least three MPs on a trip to Japan, Malaysia and Thailand for various engagements...
Speaker Trevor Mallard among those to receive free kidney health check

Speaker Trevor Mallard among those to receive free kidney health checkSpeaker Trevor Mallard was among a number of MPs to take up Kidney Health New Zealand's offer of a free kidney health check outside Parliament today. The free...
New Zealand Herald

