Cantwell staffer tests positive for coronavirus, closes DC office

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A staff member in Sen. Maria Cantwell’s Washington, D.C., office has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the senator to close her two offices for sanitization.
News video: Fox series crew member tests positive for coronavirus

Fox series crew member tests positive for coronavirus 01:34

 A crew member on the set of the upcoming science fiction crime drama, 'neXt,' has tested positive for coronavirus.

