Defense Department announces new travel restrictions for service members as Trump bans travel from Europe

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Department of Defense announced new travel restrictions on U.S. servicemembers and their families, which will be in place for the next 60 days, as the U.S. government works to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions 02:38

 The President of the United States has announced sweeping new travel restrictions from several European countries to try and slow the fast-moving coronavirus global pandemic.

Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday night, new travel restrictions will prevent foreign nationals in Europe from coming to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:52Published

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump, in an address to the nation Wednesday night promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus" in modern history. He announced aggressive measures..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Defense Department sets coronavirus-related travel restrictions

U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced it was placing a 60-day travel restriction for service members, Pentagon civilians and families traveling to,...
Reuters

US Imposes Travel Restrictions On Europe; UK, Trade Exempted

Travelers from 26 European countries in the Schengen border-free travel area have been barred from entering the United states to prevent the spread of the...
RTTNews


