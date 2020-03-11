Global  

Seeking contrast with Trump, Democrat Biden to give 'presidential' speech on coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, 16 hours after the man he hopes to beat in November's election, Republican President Donald Trump, addressed the nation from the White House.
News video: Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:20

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan has...

Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst [Video]Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst

A London market analyst says President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel between the U.S. some European nations sent out "a dire message" that the international coronavirus outbreak would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs [Video]Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published


Seeking contrast with Trump, Democrat Biden to give ‘presidential’ speech on coronavirus

The speech clear-eyed about the challenges we face and offer thoughtful ideas on the path forward, a Biden adviser said
Hindu

President Trump met with Brazil official at Mar-a-Lago who has now tested positive for coronavirus

Trump is seen in a picture standing next to an aide to Brazil's president on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago. The official now tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

