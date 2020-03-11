DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concerns
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The Democratic National Committee has moved Sunday’s planned Democratic presidential debate from Phoenix, Ariz. to a studio in Washington, D.C., where former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will debate without a live audience, amid coronavirus fears.
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...