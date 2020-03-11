DNC moves Biden-Sanders debate to Washington studio with no audience, amid coronavirus concerns

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Democratic National Committee has moved Sunday’s planned Democratic presidential debate from Phoenix, Ariz. to a studio in Washington, D.C., where former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will debate without a The Democratic National Committee has moved Sunday’s planned Democratic presidential debate from Phoenix, Ariz. to a studio in Washington, D.C., where former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will debate without a live audience , amid coronavirus fears 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend