Trump Defends Travel Ban, Says Stock Market Will Bounce Back

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Trump brushed off concerns about the plunge in the stock market after he announced new restrictions for European travelers.
News video: Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst

Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst 02:22

 A London market analyst says President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel between the U.S. some European nations sent out "a dire message" that the international coronavirus outbreak would result in a "huge global crisis."

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow..

Coronavirus: Stock futures tumble after Trump announces Europe travel ban

Stock futures are pointing to more losses in US markets after Donald Trump delivered a speech on the coronavirus outbreak that appeared to disappoint investors.
As Trump's stock market gains shrink, he says it will 'work out fine'

For three years, U.S. President Donald Trump has touted a stunning run-up in the stock market as evidence of his success in the White House. In the space of...
