McConnell cancels Senate recess to continue work on coronavirus legislation

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday afternoon that the Senate's planned recess next week is now canceled, as lawmakers work towards passing legislation to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
