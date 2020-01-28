Global  

GOP senator plans to subpoena consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden, Burisma

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson plans to subpoena a consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company he worked with for records to review potential conflicts of interest -- and whether individuals at the firm improperly used the relationship with the former vice president’s son to “influence” U.S. government agencies. 
