ICE chief scorches Chicago mayor for glib response to latest sanctuary city horror crime
Friday, 13 March 2020 () EXCLUSIVE: The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in an interview with Fox News this week, ripped into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her response to the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant who had been sprung from custody by the city’s sanctuary policies.
