Trump waives interest on federally held student loans 'until further notice'

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump waived interest on federally held student loans as part of his emergency coronavirus response.
Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact [Video]

Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact

President Donald Trump says the US federal government is waiving school standardised test requirements amid disruptions from Covid-19. Mr Trump made the announcement at a White House briefing on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus [Video]

Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus

1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says interest on US student loans will be waived amid coronavirus pandemic

Interest will be waived on federally held student loans for at least 60 days during the national emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has...
Independent Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Trump: Student loan borrowers can suspend payments for 60 days without interest

Federal student loan borrowers will be able to suspend their payments for 60 days and interest will not accrue. Payments made will go toward principle
USATODAY.com


