Louisiana postpones primary due to coronavirus

Mom of Only 3 Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so https://t.co/EU9sKP826G Now perh… https://t.co/TKo5GlN69S 4 seconds ago

Grace RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Louisiana becomes the first US state to postpone its Democratic presidential primary in a bid to stem the rapidly sprea… 1 minute ago

Justice Garland @SinCityChrisS1 @Thom_Hartmann @SecretService Postponing elections is becoming a thing. https://t.co/PdY1YK3LxM 2 minutes ago

Leigh Michaels Louisiana postpones primary as states scramble to adjust to coronavirus - POLITICO https://t.co/CHObQHi7Nf via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

Renea miller RT @RedTRaccoon: Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so. ...and so it begins. This is exactly… 3 minutes ago

Super Barnet RT @AFP: #UPDATE Louisiana said the Democratic primary vote between former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders would go ahe… 3 minutes ago

Karen Milner RT @wsyx6: Louisiana's governor has postponed the state's primary election due to fears of the coronavirus. Do you think Ohio should do the… 6 minutes ago