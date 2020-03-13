Global  

Louisiana postpones primary due to coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The four states involved in next Tuesday's primaries have been signaling all week how they would approach coronavirus.
News video: 'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus

'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus 01:37

 In response to a nationwide spike in cases of the coronavirus, Louisiana has become the first state to postpone its presidential primary.

Coronavirus: First Democratic primary election postponed due to outbreak

Election officials in Louisiana have postponed the state's Democratic primary scheduled for 4 April amid fears of the coronavirus, marking the first US election...
Independent


Momofonly3

Mom of Only 3 Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so https://t.co/EU9sKP826G Now perh… https://t.co/TKo5GlN69S 4 seconds ago

NLA2000

Grace RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Louisiana becomes the first US state to postpone its Democratic presidential primary in a bid to stem the rapidly sprea… 1 minute ago

edscents

Justice Garland @SinCityChrisS1 @Thom_Hartmann @SecretService Postponing elections is becoming a thing. https://t.co/PdY1YK3LxM 2 minutes ago

michaels_leigh

Leigh Michaels Louisiana postpones primary as states scramble to adjust to coronavirus - POLITICO https://t.co/CHObQHi7Nf via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

Reneami50020561

Renea miller RT @RedTRaccoon: Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so. ...and so it begins. This is exactly… 3 minutes ago

Super_Barnet

Super Barnet RT @AFP: #UPDATE Louisiana said the Democratic primary vote between former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders would go ahe… 3 minutes ago

Kami14

Karen Milner RT @wsyx6: Louisiana's governor has postponed the state's primary election due to fears of the coronavirus. Do you think Ohio should do the… 6 minutes ago

LPotus45

🇺🇸LovingPotus45🇺🇸 Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Elections over Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/pQb6hMu2WB via @BreitbartNews 6 minutes ago

