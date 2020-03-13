Global  

Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020
President Trump declared this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer Friday, shortly after declaring a state of emergency amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic
 President Trump declared March 15 as the "National Day of Prayer."

