Louise RT @Pismo_B: “The spirit and the will of our nation is unbreakable. We will defeat this threat. When America is tested, America rises to th… 6 seconds ago Dave's Not Here ⭐⭐⭐ RT @tkag2020_ann: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 “It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted. We are a Country… 39 seconds ago Dina RT @dcexaminer: "No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"… 43 seconds ago ClthOwen⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CountryTisOThee: 🚨Trump declares coronavirus ‘National Day of Prayer’ SUNDAY MARCH 15, 2020 — and suggests looking to God for ‘protect… 54 seconds ago James M. Stratton RT @McNabbCheryl: I LOVE our ⁦@POTUS SO MUCH!⁩ ‘Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis’ https://t.co/ufVzD… 57 seconds ago JMMP RT @DougSides: Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/e6HvNLvACg 1 minute ago Marsha C Egan Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/kWhyF0WTu1 1 minute ago Nick RT @KeishaJake: Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/DHO0FbbVei #FoxNews 1 minute ago