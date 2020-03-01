Global  

Bernie Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucuses

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucuses, securing another four delegates in his uphill battle to beat former Vice President Joe Biden for the party’s nomination.
