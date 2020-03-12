Global  

President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

NPR Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The result, according the White House, comes after Trump had been in contact with people who later tested positive.
News video: Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 01:16

 President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter [Video]

Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter

President Trump’s travel ban is barring entry for those traveling from 26 European countries -- with the exception of American travellers, reports Michael George (2:53). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 14,..

Coronavirus Update: President Tested For COVID-19 Exposure [Video]

Coronavirus Update: President Tested For COVID-19 Exposure

The United States extended its travel ban to Great Britain and Ireland. CBS News Michael George reports.

Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president’s personal physician. The White House...
Will the Novel Coronavirus Force President Trump to Resign?

Will the Novel Coronavirus Force President Trump to Resign?As the novel coronavirus situation continues to escalate, global repercussions are becoming apparent. In the US, some people even claim how President Trump...
