What To Watch For In Sanders And Biden's First 1-On-1 Debate

NPR Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will debate tonight, one-on-one for the first time. The debate comes as Biden racks up a lead in delegates, and there will be no audience due to coronavirus precautions.
0
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie [Video]

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published
Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak

The current Democratic presidential front-runner is Joe Biden, previous vice-president. He will deliver a speech on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak says Reuters. It will be one day..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid coronavirus crisis, Biden and Sanders go head-to-head in Democratic debate

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders square off in the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential campaign on Sunday amid a widening crisis over the...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsNYTimes.comSeattle Times

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden Did NOT ‘Tell Black Voters to Reject Jesse Jackson’ During 1988 Campaign

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden Did NOT ‘Tell Black Voters to Reject Jesse Jackson’ During 1988 CampaignJesse Jackson endorsed Bernie Sanders this week, prompting many to share a false article claiming that Joe Biden "Told Black Voters To 'Reject' Jesse Jackson"...
Mediaite

