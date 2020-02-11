Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on coronavirus: "This is a war"

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on coronavirus: "This is a war"

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The head of the second-largest bank in the U.S. says Bank of America is treating the pandemic like a natural disaster.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession [Video]

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
U.S. Bank is apologizing after one of its employees was reportedly fired [Video]

U.S. Bank is apologizing after one of its employees was reportedly fired

U.S. Bank is apologizing after one of its employees was reportedly fired for trying to help a customer pay for gas. Emily James, a customer service rep at one of the bank’s Portland, Ore. branches,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of America splitting trading staff amid coronavirus concerns: source

Bank of America Corp is splitting its trading staff with about 100 employees working out of the Stamford location effective Monday, according to a source...
Reuters

Transcript: Brian Moynihan on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan that aired Sunday, March 15, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News


Tweets about this

CedarRapidsIow

Cedar Rapids Iowa * Bank of America CEO Moynihan says 'we're in a war to contain this virus'  CNBC * Open: This is "Face the Nation,"… https://t.co/ze4Etstv8Q 23 minutes ago

BrainerdMinnes

Brainerd Minnesota * Bank of America CEO Moynihan says 'we're in a war to contain this virus'  CNBC * Open: This is "Face the Nation,"… https://t.co/mlSF1iSMIc 23 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on coronavirus: "This is a war" https://t.co/D9JwzSNiKK https://t.co/vKtgHqQuny 41 minutes ago

selsixtos

Sel Sixtos Transcript: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on "Face the Nation", March 15, 2020. #Coronavirus https://t.co/pwLzUH7Bgy 43 minutes ago

BankBetterGuy

𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗿 Brian Moynihan was on CBS' @FaceTheNation today talking about #coronavirus. This is backstage He even stands like… https://t.co/6hqxM8BBYp 1 hour ago

cryptopumpalot

Lady Crypt-O-Lot Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was on the Face the Nation complaining that the banks need liquidity.... guess t… https://t.co/7dBaArOTeA 2 hours ago

brian_moynihan

Brian Moynihan @adr I was going to say "the one and only" but actually there are a fair number of us. Maybe "one of the few" or "n… https://t.co/cqovt4JUv0 17 hours ago

BrianJa55614625

Brian James RT @TheLastRefuge2: Watch Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Citi CEO Michael Corbat state coronavirus is ‘not a financial crisis’ - pl… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.