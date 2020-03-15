Global  

De Blasio considering NYC lockdown amid coronavirus surge

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
New York City’s coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in less than a week from 25 on Monday to 269 Sunday as Mayor Bill de Blasio considers locking down the Big Apple to contain the outbreak.
News video: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Slammed For Visiting YMCA Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is being slammed for visiting the YMCA amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Polish Olympic runner trains in his living room due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Polish middle-distance runner Adam Kszczot is training for the Olympics in his living room amidst coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Updates On NYC COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that New York City now has 5,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making up one-third of all positive cases in the United States.

De Blasio says New York City ‘absolutely considering’ shelter in place order amid coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s “absolutely considering” a city-wide lockdown that only allows city dwellers to leave their homes for basic...
Mayor De Blasio Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About St. Patrick’s Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns” about next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade amid the growing...
