Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on the coronavirus' impact on travel worldwide.
News video: Trump Defends Airport Delays: 'We Are Doing Very Precise Medical Screenings'

Trump Defends Airport Delays: 'We Are Doing Very Precise Medical Screenings' 00:49

 President Trump defended delays at various airports.

U.S. travelers asked for patience amid chaos, long lines at airports

U.S. officials appealed for patience on Sunday as travelers returning to the United States over the weekend were met by long lines and massive delays at major...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNPR

Chuck Todd Questions Fauci on Chaos at U.S. Airports: ‘What Went Wrong Here?’

By now you may have seen news of chaotic scenes at a number of big airports across the United States, crowded with tons of people waiting for hours for...
Mediaite


