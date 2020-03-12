Results or revolution? Biden, Sanders offer competing visions as they blast Trump's coronavirus response
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday and offered competing visions of leadership during a widening crisis that has upended the daily lives of Americans.
Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus,..