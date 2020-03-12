Global  

Results or revolution? Biden, Sanders offer competing visions as they blast Trump's coronavirus response

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday and offered competing visions of leadership during a widening crisis that has upended the daily lives of Americans.
Results or revolution? Biden, Sanders present dueling visions while blasting Trump's coronavirus response

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during Sunday's Democratic debate, and offered competing...
Sanders slams "incompetence" of Trump's coronavirus response

Sanders' remarks come after Joe Biden gave a speech detailing how he would respond to the coronavirus crisis
