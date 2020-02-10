Global  

Foreign disinformation campaign on fake national quarantine trying to cause panic: officials

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Trump administration officials say a foreign disinformation campaign is trying to spread fear amid the coronavirus pandemic, with false rumors of a nationwide quarantine and more.
US says 'foreign' cyberattack aimed at sowing coronavirus fears

An attack on US health department computer network was part of a 'foreign disinformation campaign,' officials allege.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Seattle Times

