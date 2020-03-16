Global  

Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer

Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
President Trump announced on Monday that guidelines that he wants Americans to follow to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus despite admitting that the pandemic could stretch into July or August.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New York Up To 950 COVID-19 Cases, Most In U.S.

Coronavirus Update: New York Up To 950 COVID-19 Cases, Most In U.S. 03:34

 President Donald Trump has released new guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic while in the Tri-State Area, the governors have agreed to new public controls aimed at slowing the spread. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

