C Espino Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer https://t.co/E3eJr5IPUB #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

judyann451 Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer https://t.co/jk2VNJMoNy 4 minutes ago

emre başaran Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer https://t.co/0P8J1khONQ #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

C B Millstone 🗣 Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer… https://t.co/uAyoGKE40g 7 minutes ago

C B Millstone 🗣 Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer… https://t.co/oTzXZIeLTB 9 minutes ago

Darryl J. Barrios Fox News: Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to sum… https://t.co/TbcgsEXBBK 9 minutes ago

Jackie D RT @JJDJ1187: Trump releases guidelines to slow coronavirus spread in '15 days,' but warns crisis could stretch to summer https://t.co/OTR… 9 minutes ago