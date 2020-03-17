China says Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet smears China
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet calling the coronavirus a "Chinese virus" smears China and said Beijing strongly opposes Trump's usage of the words.
Asian-American actress Lana Condor has blasted U.S. leader Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after attending a virtual G7 meeting, said China's alleged "disinformation" campaign was "crazy talk" from Beijing on what he described as the "Wuhan coronavirus."..