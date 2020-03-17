Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > China says Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet smears China

China says Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet smears China

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet calling the coronavirus a "Chinese virus" smears China and said Beijing strongly opposes Trump's usage of the words.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments

Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments 00:46

 Asian-American actress Lana Condor has blasted U.S. leader Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. slashed CDC staff inside China prior to outbreak [Video]

U.S. slashed CDC staff inside China prior to outbreak

The Trump administration cut staff by more than two-thirds at a key U.S. public health agency operating inside China, as part of a larger rollback of U.S.-funded health and science experts on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Pompeo blasts China over 'disinformation' after G7 [Video]

Pompeo blasts China over 'disinformation' after G7

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after attending a virtual G7 meeting, said China's alleged "disinformation" campaign was "crazy talk" from Beijing on what he described as the "Wuhan coronavirus."..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lauren Jauregui Slams Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ Tweet: ‘Not the Time’ To Spread ‘Racist Divisiveness’

Lauren Jauregui posted a scathing tweet slamming what she dubbed Pres. Trump's "racist divisiveness" during these trying times.
Billboard.com

Xenophobia Is Not The Only Reason Trump Calls COVID-19 The "Chinese Virus"

Xenophobia Is Not The Only Reason Trump Calls COVID-19 The Chinese VirusArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling On April 5, 1876, twenty-five thousand people gathered in San Francisco’s Union Hall for a statewide meeting on...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McMurcher44

🇺🇸JEFF in TEXAS🇺🇸 RT @francklyspoken: Never-trumpers always hypocritically says the President is racist, but this time over terming COVID-19 as, "the Chinese… 42 seconds ago

bill_hua23

BSH RT @DanielDumbrill: While someone who says this should be done for the safety of China/US relations might have noble intentions, I do wonde… 5 minutes ago

MRGUMEDE10

MR GUMEDE RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump says he's pulling back from calling the novel coronavirus the "China virus" https://t.co/2BJ93Ghq8P https:… 7 minutes ago

JohnBur38340123

BuRnO RT @CarpeDonktum: Dems: We need to take care of people who are out of work *Trump says we should do that* Dems: Not so fast, lets fix the c… 28 minutes ago

josephlentz300

Joe Lentz RT @CarpeDonktum: Dems: No one is to blame for this *Trump says China made it worse by covering it up* Dems: Trump is to blame for this De… 32 minutes ago

lindafmanuel

Linda RT @SethAbramson: 3/ Put aside that Trump says Wuhan is a Chinese *province*—it's a city—that he claims he heard about coronavirus "on TV a… 40 minutes ago

ApologyPerfect

PerfectApology.com RT @mannysands: @bailey_flash @RepAdamSchiff Trump says China “should have told us” about coronavirus. He removed the official meant to do… 40 minutes ago

mowatdoc

Siska 🦮🦜🐿🌷🐐🗽🏞🦦🐴🧢🦌🐄🐖 RT @mannysands: @CAPAction Trump says China “should have told us” about coronavirus. He removed the official meant to do that. A US epidem… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.