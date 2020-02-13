Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Mulvaney under self-quarantine after niece falls ill

Mulvaney under self-quarantine after niece falls ill

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is self-quarantining in South Carolina after his niece became sick, though he previously tested negative for the novel coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Glascott Tries to Show Felicia How the World Sees Her [Video]

Glascott Tries to Show Felicia How the World Sees Her

Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) realizes he can't ever really know what it's like for his niece, Felicia (guest star Rachel Crow), to feel self-conscious about her body, but he does try one more thing..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

marymary71958

MaryMary RT @RawStory: Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/URDKxJIXoj 6 seconds ago

Lakecrazy

LakeCrazy™ 🇺🇸⚖️ RT @fitsnews: Hope all is well, @MickMulvaneyOMB ... prayers up for your family and all families impacted by this around the world. #Corona… 14 seconds ago

FiendJustice

JusticeFiend RT @finnygo: Senior White House official confirms that outgoing Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-quarantine in his home… 16 seconds ago

fitsnews

FITSNews.com 📡 Hope all is well, @MickMulvaneyOMB ... prayers up for your family and all families impacted by this around the worl… https://t.co/ggGMQWdNj9 54 seconds ago

FeistyLibLady

Feisty Lib Lady RT @LamontFrazier4: Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago - https://t.co/rBugo… 1 minute ago

YvetteJacqR

Yvette J R 🍑🆘 RT @thomaskaine5: Mick Mulvaney under self-quarantine after his niece is exposed to COVID-19 infection at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/JRDIOi6XCl 2 minutes ago

HISGLORYME

HIS GLORY RT @wwnrradio: Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is self-quarantining in South Carolina after his niece became sick, though… 5 minutes ago

trouseredapes

🏴 RT @CBSThisMorning: Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-quarantine after his niece had contact… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.