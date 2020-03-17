Sanders attacks Biden over "disastrous trade deals" at Detriot rally
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The Democratic primary race has gotten heated over the past week as the field of candidates has been narrowed down to just three, including frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Sanders attacked Biden at a Detroit rally, criticizing the former vice president over "disastrous trade deals" and accused him of trying to cut social security. Biden told the Vermont senator to "get real" on Twitter. Nikole Killion reports on where the campaigns stand ahead of the next round of primaries.
Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday. Joe Biden has 1153 delegates. Sanders has 861 delegates. According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure to drop out of the race. Democrats want to avoid a hard primary battle similar to 2016. Some of...