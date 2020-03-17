Sanders attacks Biden over "disastrous trade deals" at Detriot rally

The Democratic primary race has gotten heated over the past week as the field of candidates has been narrowed down to just three, including frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Sanders attacked Biden at a Detroit rally, criticizing the former vice president over "disastrous trade deals" and accused him of trying to cut social security. Biden told the Vermont senator to "get real" on Twitter. Nikole Killion reports on where the campaigns stand ahead of the next round of primaries.



Recent related videos from verified sources How Bernie Sanders Campaign Collapsed



Bernie Sanders campaign is all but done. While he has not dropped out of the race it is statistically impossible for Sanders to win enough delegates to win the nomination. How did the his campaign.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago Bernie Losing Young People To Biden



According to Forbes magazine, Bernie Sanders is losing young voters to Joe Biden. Every month Forbes and Zogby Strategies track the attitudes of 18 to 29-year-old voters. According to the survey,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Democratic debate: Biden bristles as Sanders uses coronavirus to push ‘Medicare-for-all’ Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders clashed at Sunday night's Democratic presidential primary debate over whether the coronavirus...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from Biden, Sanders debate WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sparred one-on-one Sunday in a Democratic debate, held without a live audience in the...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this