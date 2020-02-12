|
In Illinois U.S. House primary, liberal Democratic challenger Newman beats Lipinski
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Liberal Democrat Marie Newman beat incumbent Dan Lipinski in a U.S. House of Representatives primary race in Illinois on Tuesday, according to news reports.
Recent related news from verified sources
