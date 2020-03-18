Global  

Barry Soper: Parliament by remote control the prospect facing politicians

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Barry Soper: Parliament by remote control the prospect facing politiciansCOMMENT: Parliament by remote control. That's the prospect facing politicians as they today vote for what they call a "sessional order", which has never been used before. It essentially suspends the normal rules governing Parliament...
