Barry Soper: Parliament by remote control the prospect facing politicians

COMMENT: Parliament by remote control. That's the prospect facing politicians as they today vote for what they call a "sessional order", which has never been used before. It essentially suspends the normal rules governing Parliament... COMMENT: Parliament by remote control. That's the prospect facing politicians as they today vote for what they call a "sessional order", which has never been used before. It essentially suspends the normal rules governing Parliament... 👓 View full article

