House lawmaker calls for freezing consumer and business credit payments

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
All payments on mortgages, credit cards, small-business loans and other consumer debt would be indefinitely suspended under a plan unveiled on Wednesday by a senior Democratic House lawmaker in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
